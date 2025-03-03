Connor MacEachern Returns to Steelheads from the AHL's Iowa Wild

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Connor MacEachern has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Iowa Wild and has returned to Idaho.

MacEachern, 25, currently ranks tied for third among ECHL rookies with 23 goals and tied for seventh with 38 points having skated in 38 games this season for Idaho. The Brooklin, ON native has tallied 16 points (11G, 5A) in his last 16 games after missing the previous 13 games with an injury from Dec. 13-Jan. 11. Prior to his injury he was tied for the league lead among rookies with 22 points and 12 goals in 22 games.

Idaho is on the road this week at Kansas City on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.