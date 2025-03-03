K-Wings Acquire Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Wilson from Solar Bears

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Wyatt Wilson has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.

Wyatt, 21, is a 6-foot 3-inch, left-shooting defenseman who's played 23 games and notched one assist with 27 penalty minutes for the Solar Bears this season.

The Swift Current, SK, native played parts of three seasons in the WHL for Victoria, Winnipeg and Vancouver from 2021 thru 2024 (128 GP: 4g, 20a, 135 PIM).

Kalamazoo welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators (24-24-5-2) to Wings Event Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, as well as a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light. Join us, in honoring and thanking our local EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!

--

EmpowHER night is coming up fast, and the empowHER ticket package is a great way to take in the action. For just $30, you can get one game ticket, one empowHER sherpa bucket hat, and admission to the empowHER Pre-Game Super Panel Discussion with influential women in Kalamazoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.