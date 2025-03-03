Icemen Host 34,465 Fans for Military Appreciation Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announce that the team hosted 34,465 fans for their Miliary Appreciation Weekend presented by CSX and Nimnicht Family of Dealerships this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

A crowd of 12,351 was on hand for the Friday, February 28th game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, while 12,437 fans watched the Icemen defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, and then closed out a second win over Greenville in front of a Sunday afternoon crowd of 9,677.

The Icemen's average attendance through 28 home games this season has risen to 9,358, a significant increase from last season when the team finished with a league best average of 8,768. The Icemen currently lead the 29-team ECHL in both average and overall attendance this season.

The Icemen are grateful for continued support from their fans and sponsors and to all of the businesses that supported Military Appreciation Weekend, which provided numerous military personnel and their families to attend games this past weekend.

On the ice, the Icemen are currently in the midst of a ten-game points streak, posting a 7-0-3 record during this stretch. The Icemen have only lost one game in regulation since January 28th.

The Icemen are on the road this week as the travel to the Lonestar State to face the Allen Americans for a three-game set beginning on Thursday. The Icemen are back on home ice on March 14th against Orlando, and March 15th against Savannah.

