April 13 Game Time Changed to 5 p.m.
March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today a time change for their game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, April 13 at Enmarket Arena. The game will now start at 5 p.m. as opposed to the 3 p.m. time announced on February 12.
This game was initially rescheduled from January 24 due to the winter ice storm in Savannah. As a reminder, tickets to the originally scheduled game on January 24 will be valid on April 13; fans who have previously purchased tickets for the postponed date should see them in their Ghost Pirates Ticketmaster account.
Fans who need help with their ticket options can contact Support@GhostPiratesHockey.com or call the Ghost Pirates box office at 912-494-2868.
For fans interested in purchasing tickets for the game on April 13, please visit GhostPiratesHockey.com.
