Bison Acquire Forward Lou-Felix Denis

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forward Lou-Felix Denis from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Denis, 21, has dressed in 50 games this season with the Royals collecting 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) with 37 penalty minutes.

The Farnham, Quebec native is skating in his first professional season out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. From 2019-2024, Denis appeared in 197 career QMJHL games between the Halifax Mooseheads, Shawinigan Cataractes, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. He totaled 113 points (47 goals, 66 assists) and 182 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward was a member of the Cataractes 2022 QMJHL Championship team.

The Bison host the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday at 7 p.m. for Hockey is Everyone Night! The game will celebrate the sport's diversity with involvement from the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association and the Central Illinois Courage. It is also a 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and sodas, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.