Atlanta Gladiators Announce Schedule Update

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the ECHL, have announced a time change for Atlanta's game in Savannah on Sunday, April 13th.

Originally scheduled for 3:00pm at Enmarket Arena, the start time has now been changed to 5:00pm.

