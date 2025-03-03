Atlanta Gladiators Announce Schedule Update
March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the ECHL, have announced a time change for Atlanta's game in Savannah on Sunday, April 13th.
Originally scheduled for 3:00pm at Enmarket Arena, the start time has now been changed to 5:00pm.
