Jack LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February
March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February, marking his second consecutive league honor after also earning ECHL Goaltender of the Week earlier in the month.
LaFontaine, 27, was dominant in February, posting a 6-1-0 record, along with a 1.41 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage, and one shutout. His stellar play has been instrumental in keeping the Mavericks toward the top of the ECHL standings, helping solidify their position as one of the league's premier teams.
Among his standout performances, LaFontaine recorded a 22-save shutout in a 1-0 shootout victory over the Tulsa Oilers on February 15, turned aside 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win over Tulsa on February 14, and capped off the month with a 26-save effort in a 2-1 win against Allen on February 22.
On the season, LaFontaine has been a critical presence in net for Kansas City, holding a 15-5-1 record, a 2.17 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and three shutouts. His consistent performances earned him an AHL call-up earlier this season to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, further showcasing his ability at the next level.
A third-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft, LaFontaine continues to establish himself as one of the ECHL's premier goaltenders.
The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Jack LaFontaine on his well-earned, back-to-back league honors and look forward to his continued success as the season progresses.
