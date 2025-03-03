K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Fights Back, WEC Set to Rock in March

K-Wings host First Responders' Night (Fri.) & EmpowHER (Sat.) with eye on moving up Central Division standings.

OVERALL RECORD: 23-26-3-1

LAST WEEK: 3-0-1-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-26-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week with two at Wings Event Center.

First, the K-Wings host the Atlanta Gladiators for First Responders' Night at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center. Then, Kalamazoo hosts Atlanta again for EmpowHER Night at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center. Finally, the K-Wings are on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 3-0-1-0 (4-3, 5-4 F OT/SO, 4-5 F/OT, 5-4 F/OT).

Kalamazoo now has points in seven straight games, has won its last five home games and is within one point away from fourth place in the Central Division with 18 games remaining.

First, Kalamazoo beat Adirondack at home Wednesday, 4-3. The Thunder opened the scoring late in the first period. Drake Pilon (3) tied things up in the first minute of the second, followed by goals from Davis Codd (5) and Collin Saccoman (5) to take a 3-1 lead. Adirondack scored back-to-back goals in the third to tie it, but Zach Okabe (13) netted the game-winner with just over five minutes left. Hunter Vorva (4-2-0-0) made 39 saves in the win.

Then, the K-Wings overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Iowa at home Friday, 5-4 in a shootout. Drake Pilon and Zach Okabe scored in the shootout, while Jonathan Lemieux (10-15-2-0) stopped both attempts by the Heartlanders for the win. Iowa scored first, but Okabe (14) tied the game just 33 seconds later. The Heartlanders regained the lead early in the second before Quinn Preston (9) scored to make it 2-2. After two goals by Iowa early in the third period, Ryan Cox (7) and Blake Christensen (7) scored to bring Kalamazoo even and set up the shootout. Lemieux stopped all four shots by Iowa in overtime, finishing with 19 saves for the victory.

On Saturday, Kalamazoo battled back from down three to earn a point at Fort Wayne, falling 5-4 in overtime. The Komets built a 3-0 lead in the 12 minutes. Max Humitz (10) scored late in the first to put the K-Wings on the board. Fort Wayne added a power-play goal in the second to make it 4-1. Phil Beaulieu (3) and Blake Christensen (8) scored to get Kalamazoo within one early in the third, and Davis Codd (6) scored with the extra attacker on with just 23 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The Komets scored the game-winning goal at the 1:50 mark of the extra frame.

Finally, the K-Wings survived a pair of two-goal comebacks by Fort Wayne to win in overtime Sunday, 5-4. Luke Morgan (3, 4) played hero by scoring his second goal of the game as the overtime winner. Max Humitz (11, 12) scored the first two goals of the game before the Komets pulled back even with two goals of their own. Goals by Morgan and Luc Salem (6) made it 4-2 K-Wings before Fort Wayne scored twice late to tie it again, setting up Morgan's OT clincher. Jonathan Lemieux (11-15-2-0) made 27 saves in the victory as Kalamazoo went 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays two games at Wings Event Center this week.

This Friday!

The K-Wings host the Atlanta Gladiators for First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Join us, to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at Wings Event Center. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.

THREE WAYS TO SAVE THIS SATURDAY WITH empowHER GIVE AWAY!

Then, Kalamazoo hosts Atlanta once again for EmpowHER Night, presented by Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center. This night is the embodiment our commitment to helping the women of Kalamazoo impact society and the game of hockey in ALL capacities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive limited edition K-Wings EmpowHER Sherpa Bucket Hats!

The last Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Deal of the season is Saturday! Get four (4) tickets to the game, four (4) K-Wings Knit Hats & a $20 voucher to Hungry Howies for just $45.

The e mpowHER Night Ticket Package is available for the game as well! For just $30, you can get one ticket to the game, one EmpowHER Sherpa Bucket Hat and admission to the EmpowHER Pre-Game Super Panel Discussion with influential women in Kalamazoo!

COMING UP!

Pucks N' Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, on Mar. 29 versus the South Carolina Stingrays just a whole lot more Pawsome with the Paw Patrol Character Appearance Ticket Package! Chase and Skye will be here at 4:30 p.m. and you can get four (4) tickets to the game, a private VIP meet and photo with the characters and four (4) free games of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Adirondack at Kalamazoo (4-3 W) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (21-26-2-1) overcame an early deficit and two quick goals in the third by the Adirondack Thunder (17-30-3-1) Wednesday to win, 4-3. Adirondack scored first at the 19:06 mark of the first. Drake Pilon (3) answered quickly, scoring just 23 seconds into the second period. Davis Codd (5) put the K-Wings on top at the 6:28 mark. Just 46 seconds later, Collin Saccoman (5) made it 3-1 Kalamazoo. The Thunder scored back-to-back goals at the 5:51 and 6:12 marks of the third to tie the game. Zach Okabe (13) netted the game-winning goal at the 14:56 mark. Hunter Vorva (4-2-0-0) had a strong performance in goal, making 39 saves and earning his first assist since April 6, 2024 in the win. Kalamazoo went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Friday, Feb. 28 - Iowa at Kalamazoo (5-4 W/SO) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (22-26-2-1) called comeback and beat the Iowa Heartlanders (30-16-4-4) in the shootout Friday at Wings Event Center, 5-4. Drake Pilon and Zach Okabe scored in the shootout for Kalamazoo, and Jonathan Lemieux (10-15-2-0) stopped both attempts by Iowa for the win. Iowa scored first at the 5:15 mark of the opening period. Kalamazoo wouldn't trail long, though. Okabe (14) tied the game 33 seconds later. The Heartlanders regained the lead on the power play at 4:06 of the second. Quinn Preston (9) scored on the power play for the K-Wings at the 16:39 mark. Iowa opened the third with a pair of goals at the 31-second and 1:39 marks to take a 4-2 lead. Ryan Cox (7) scored to bring Kalamazoo back within one at the 2:39 mark. Then, Blake Christensen (7) notched the tying goal with 5:35 remaining. Lemieux stopped all four shots by Iowa in overtime to set up the shootout winner, finishing with 19 saves in the victory. Kalamazoo posted a season-high 42 shots and won the shot total, 42-23.

Saturday, March 1 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne (5-4 OTL) Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

The Kalamazoo Wings (22-26-3-1) surged all the way back from a 4-1 deficit to the Fort Wayne Komets (32-17-4-0) to force overtime Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, falling 5-4. Davis Codd (6) notched the tying goal for the K-Wings with just 23 seconds left in regulation. The Komets scored the game-winning goal at the 1:50 mark of the extra frame. Fort Wayne built a 3-0 lead in the first period with goals at the 4:51, 5:56 and 11:51 marks. Max Humitz (10) scored to put Kalamazoo on the board at the 16:38 mark. The Komets picked up a power-play goal at the 12:31 mark of the second to make it 4-1. Phil Beaulieu (3) scored at the 1:52 mark of the third as the K-Wings looked to mount a comeback. Then, Blake Christensen (8) pulled Kalamazoo within one at the 3:02 mark. Hunter Vorva (4-2-1-0) made 31 saves in the overtime loss.

Sunday, March 2 - Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo (5-4 OTW) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (23-26-3-1) fended off a pair of two-goal comebacks by the Fort Wayne Komets (32-17-5-0) Sunday at Wings Event Center to win in overtime, 5-4. Luke Morgan (4) was the hero in overtime, scoring the game-winner 2:33 into the extra frame. Max Humitz (11) opened the scoring on the power play at the 10:30 mark of the first period. Another strike by Humitz (12) at the 9:58 mark of the second made it 2-0. Fort Wayne responded with a goal at the 13:18 mark, and tied the game at the 1:46 mark of the third. Morgan (3) put Kalamazoo back on top at the 9:08 mark. Salem (5) followed up with a goal at the 11:45 mark. The Komets charged back with goals at the 13:56 and 18:03 marks to tie the game once again and set up Morgan's overtime winner. Jonathan Lemieux (11-15-2-0) was strong in net, making 27 saves for the win. The K-Wings went 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

ON THE MOVE

Feb. 24 - Vancouver (NHL) assigns rookie defenseman Christian Felton to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 27 - Vancouver (NHL) recalls rookie defenseman Christian Felton from his loan to Kalamazoo and assigns him to Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 28 - Kalamazoo acquires rookie forward Simon Boyko from Atlanta for future considerations

FAST FACTS

Defenseman Zach Berzolla had a season-high three points (0g-3a) Friday

Forward Luke Morgan recorded his first professional three-point game (2g-1a) and first multi-goal game since April 8, 2023 on Sunday

Forward Blake Christensen is on a three-game point streak (2g-2a)

Forward Max Humitz notched five points in the last two games (3g-2a)

TEAM TRENDS

13-0-1-0 when scoring at least four goals

12-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

11-2-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 32 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 14 - Zach Okabe

ASSISTS: 23 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 58 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 4 - Max Humitz, Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 5 - Ben Berard*

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom*

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard*, Ted Nichol, Zach Okabe

SHOTS : 123 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 11 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.27 - Ty Young*

SAVE %: .934 - Ty Young*

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/15 (13.3%)

This Season - 20/154 (13.0%) | No. 28 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 14/16 (87.5%)

This Season - 133/170 (78.2%) | No. 22 (ECHL)

