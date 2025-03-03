Royals Host Thunder for Home Stand Finale, Wild Wednesday $6.10 Ticket Deal & $2 Beer

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 5th at 7:00 PM against the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena.

The Wednesday home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game four of their four game home stand on a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) with a 23-22-8-1 record (55 points) after taking two of three games against Maine with back-to-back wins over the Mainers on Friday, February 28th, 4-2, and Saturday, March 1st, 5-3, after falling to the Mariners in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday, February 26th.

Previous Game Recap

Forward Matt Miller (11g-20a) enters Wednesday with six goals and nine points (6g-3a) over Reading's last 13 games. Miller has registered a team-high 31 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (15) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (26). Sedley enters Wednesday on a three-game point streak (3a).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the week with an 18-32-3-1 record (40 points) through 54 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Thunder fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday, March 2, 3-2. Adirondack has dropped four of their last five games on the road (1-3-1) and eight of their last 10 games (2-7-1-0) overall.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack's offense is led by forward Kevin O'Neil in assists (26) and points (42) while he ties for the team lead in goals with forward Josh Filmon (16).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.