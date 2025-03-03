Stingrays Weekly Report- March 3

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays took two of three games against the Florida Everblades last week and sit in second place in the ECHL's South Division. Tonight, they take on the Orlando Solar Bears for the fourth game of a five-game road trip.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 35-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 26 at Florida Everblades | 4-3 W

Thanks to an overtime goal from Connor Moore, The Stingrays picked up a 4-3 overtime win against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. Josh Wilkins, Jamie Engelbert, Micah Miller, and Moore scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 31 shots in the victory.

Friday, February 28 at Florida Everblades | 6-2 W

Thanks to four power-play goals, the Stingrays picked up a 6-2 win against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday night. Jamie Engelbert (2), Micah Miller, Erik Middendorf (2), and Alexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 18 of 20 shots in the victory.

Saturday, March 1 at Florida Everblades | 3-1 L

The Stingrays faced off against the Florida Everblades for the final time in the regular season in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night. Josh Wilkins had the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund made his fourth consecutive start and stopped 22 out of 24 shots in the loss.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)

Assists: Austin Magera (31)

Points: Kyler Kupka* (51)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka* (+25)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (133)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (16)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.925)

* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, March 3 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 pm EST

Wednesday, March 5 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, March 8 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, March 9 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

THREE STRAIGHT AGAINST SAVANNAH- After tonight's game in Orlando, the Stingrays will face the Savannah Ghost Pirates for three consecutive games. South Carolina is 3-1-1 in five games against the Ghost Pirates, and these will be the final regular season matchups between the two teams.

GARIN GETTING IT DONE- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund started all three games for the Stingrays this week and went 2-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average. He passed Seth Eisele this week for the Stingrays lead in wins.

KUPKA CALLED UP- Rookie forward Kyler Kupka signed a PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on February 22 and has skated in four games with them since. He tallied his first AHL point last Saturday night. Kupka leads all ECHL rookies with 26 goals this season.

