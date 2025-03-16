Toledo Tallies 44 Shots on Goal in Loss to Kalamazoo

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings in the Sunday afternoon matchup with a final score of 5-0.

How it Happened:

Kalamazoo struck first at 5:23 of period 1 to put them on the board. Although Toledo doubled Kalamazoo in shots on goal (14-7), the K-Wings tallied another one late in the period at 18:04 to make it a 2-0 game.

The score remained 2-0 through the first half of the 2nd period. Toledo was putting pressure on the KZoo goaltender, but Jonathan Lemieux stayed solid in net, keeping the Fish off the board.

Kalamazoo scored three straight to extend their commanding lead to 5-0, one of them being on a 5-on-3 power play for the K-Wings. Ben Berard got two back-to-back to send the game into the 3rd period with a five-goal lead.

Toledo had many chances in the third including a denied breakaway and a power play. The Walleye had a whopping 44 shots on goal, but nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.

Kalamazoo held off Toledo and secured the 5-0 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. KAL - J. Lemieux (44 SVS)

2. KAL - B. Berard (2G, 2A)

3. KAL - B. Christensen (1G, 4A)

What's Next:

The Walleye are traveling home to Toledo for a weekend full of hockey at the Huntington Center. The Fish will take on the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night with puck drop being set for 7:15 p.m.

