Komets Mastery of the Fuel Continues with a 4-2 Win

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Sunday, the Komets finished the first leg of their seven-game road trip with a visit to the Fishers Event Center to take on the Fuel.

After a scoreless first period, Jack Gorniak scored his 15th goal with assists from Jack Dugan and Nick Deakin-Poot to give the Komet the lead at :43. Indy answered with a goal at 3:50. Kirill Tyutyayev scored the following two goals on consecutive power-plays to give the Komets a two-goal cushion. The Fuel's Lucas Brenton popped in a goal at 15:47 to send his team into the dressing room down by a goal.

In the final frame of the weekend, Kyle Crnkovic scored his first goal as a Komets at 9:41 as Dugan picked up his third assist of the night to make the final score 4-2. Brett Brochu made 40 saves in the Komet's seventh win over the Fuel this season.

