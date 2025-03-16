Komets Mastery of the Fuel Continues with a 4-2 Win
March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Sunday, the Komets finished the first leg of their seven-game road trip with a visit to the Fishers Event Center to take on the Fuel.
After a scoreless first period, Jack Gorniak scored his 15th goal with assists from Jack Dugan and Nick Deakin-Poot to give the Komet the lead at :43. Indy answered with a goal at 3:50. Kirill Tyutyayev scored the following two goals on consecutive power-plays to give the Komets a two-goal cushion. The Fuel's Lucas Brenton popped in a goal at 15:47 to send his team into the dressing room down by a goal.
In the final frame of the weekend, Kyle Crnkovic scored his first goal as a Komets at 9:41 as Dugan picked up his third assist of the night to make the final score 4-2. Brett Brochu made 40 saves in the Komet's seventh win over the Fuel this season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025
- Matsushima and Kaskisuo Power Bison to Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Win the Weekend with 3-1 Final - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Take the Rubber Match; Home Point Streak Ends at 8 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 3-1 on Sunday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Mastery of the Fuel Continues with a 4-2 Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Fall to Utah Despite a 48-Shot Performance - Allen Americans
- Royals Continue Home Stand, Open Three-Game Home Series with Admirals - Reading Royals
- Oilers Can't Overcome Opening Deficit in Second Straight Game against Bison - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Push Win Streak to Eight with 4-1 Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Win 3-1 at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Soar, Emphatically Shutout Walleye Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Tallies 44 Shots on Goal in Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Parker Berge Heads Back to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Pucks-N-Paws Sunday - Allen Americans
- Tahoe Brings Out The Brooms In Idaho For Series Sweep - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Murphy Shuts Out Iowa, Rush Clinch Three-Game Sweep - Rapid City Rush
- Primeau, Caufield Net Goals, Royals Down Lions to Split Two-Game Series, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-2 Win over Savannah - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.