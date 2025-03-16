Matsushima and Kaskisuo Power Bison to Victory
March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Eddie Matsushima's three-point night and Kasimir Kaskisuo's 47 saves launched the Bloomington Bison to a 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday evening.
The first period saw no scoring. The Bison successfully completed a two-minute penalty kill and were outshot by the Oilers 15-6.
The Bison struck at 8:44 in the second as Lou-Félix Denis scored on a rebound for his ninth of the season. Jonny Evans and Matsushima claimed the assists on the powerplay goal. At 15:17, Max Neill took advantage of a Matsushima rebound extending the Bison lead. Neill's third of the season was also assisted by Chongmin Lee. Twenty-seven seconds later, Josh Boyer found Dustin Manz in the slot to give the Bison a 3-0 lead. Renat Dadadzhanov also assisted on Manz's third of the season and first goal as a Bison. The Oilers outshot the Bison in the second by a 20-11 margin.
The Oilers closed the gap at 9:28 in the third as Solag Bakich scored on a wrist shot. Reid Petryk and Andrew Lucas registered the assists on Bakich's tenth of the season. Tulsa made it a one-goal game at 16:11 as Sean Olson scored on a pass from Tyler Poulsen. Anthony Constantini received the secondary assist on Olson's 13th of the season. With ten seconds remaining, Matsushima solidified the 4-2 victory with an empty net goal. Matsushima's 26th of the season was unassisted.
Kaskisuo secured the win seeing 49 shots. Luke Lush took the loss for Tulsa making 18 saves on 21 shots. The Bison went 1-for-3 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 1-for-1.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for Pucks and Paws night featuring a reuseable bag giveaway! Fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game! The Humane Society will be featured as the non-profit of the night and Devildog Canine will be participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
