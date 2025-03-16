Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 3-1 on Sunday Afternoon

Wheeling, WV - The Cincinnati Cyclones suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday afternoon. Two first period goals and a third period insurance goal late in the game was enough for the Nailers to defeat Cincinnati in their seventh meeting of the 2024-25 season.

Wheeling forward Kyle Jackson scored just over two minutes into the game, giving the Nailers an early 1-0 lead. A feed from forward Zach Gallant led to a wrist shot from Jackson that beat Cyclones goalie Colton Incze five-hole to open the scoring. Jackson's team leading 27th goal of the season made it 1-0.

A little over seven minutes later, defenseman Isaac Belliveau extended the lead for the Nailers with 10:22 left in the first period. Gallant earned his second assist of the game, finding Belliveau across the ice and setting him up for an open slap shot that went in the top right shelf of the goal.

Belliveau scored his 2nd goal of the season as the Nailers took their 2-0 lead into the second period.

In his first game back from the AHL, defenseman Chas Sharpe scored a shorthanded goal on a breakaway with 16:58 remaining in the middle frame. Sharpe, using a nifty backhand, got the puck between the five-hole of Nailers netminder Taylor Gauthier.

Sharpe's unassisted goal was his 20th of the season as the Cyclones trimmed the lead to 2-1 going into the final period. Sharpe's just the second Cyclone to reach 20 or more goals this season, behind forward Lincoln Griffin.

Zach Gallant finished a strong afternoon with an insurance goal for the Nailers on a power play with 4:58 left in the contest. Gallants first goal of the season was assisted by forwards Jordan Martel and Logan Pietila as the Nailers claimed a 3-1 victory.

The Cyclones will play the Indy Fuel on the road at Fishers Event Center on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

