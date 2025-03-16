Stingrays Push Win Streak to Eight with 4-1 Victory over Jacksonville

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays pushed their winning streak to eight in a row following a 4-1 win against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Charlie Combs, Tyler Weiss, Alexander Suzdalev, and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund made 36 saves in the victory. The Stingrays are in first place in the ECHL with 91 points.

The Stingrays struck first just 35 seconds into the game. Romain Rodzinski kept the play moving in the offensive zone, and sent a pass to Micah Miller. Miller collected the puck on the right wall before sending a pass right onto the stick of Combs, who tipped in the pass for his 19th goal of the season. Miller and Rodzinski picked up the assists.

South Carolina would double their lead a little more than a minute later. After a face off win from Ryan Hofer, Blake Thompson gave the puck to Weiss for a one-timer attempt. Weiss' shot went off the end boards, off of Jacksonville's goaltender Justen Close, and into the net for a 2-0 lead. Hofer and Thompson assisted Weiss' 17th goal of the year.

The Stingrays picked up their third goal of the game 7:17 into the middle frame. The Stingrays rushed the puck across the blue line and Rodzinski sent a drop pass to Erik Middendorf. Middendorf's cross-ice pass found Suzdalev, who hammered home a one-timer to make it 3-0. Middendorf and Rodzinski picked up the assists on Suzdalev's 12th goal of the year.

South Carolina extended its lead to four with 6:23 left to go in the second period. While on the power play, some quick passing between Jayden Lee, Justin Nachbaur, and Wilkins got Wilkins a one-timer, which he buried for his 20th goal of the season. Lee and Nachbaur picked up the assists.

Jacksonville broke the shutout with 6:42 left to go in the game. While on the power play, Jacksonville's Bennett MacArthur beat a sprawled out Bjorklund to make it 4-1.

The 4-1 score held for the rest of the game and Bjorklund picked up his 20th win of the season. He was named the number one star of the game.

South Carolina's next game is Friday, March 21, at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm, and the Stingrays will be hosting STEM Night, presented by Mercedes-Benz.

The Stingrays are heading to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. Playoff tickets for home games one and two of the first round go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am. This year will be South Carolina's 29th playoff appearance in 32 seasons and the team will attempt to win their fourth Kelly Cup championship, which would tie Florida's record for the most championships in the ECHL.

