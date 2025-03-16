Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne on Sunday Afternoon

FISHERS - The Fuel finished their weekend at home on Sunday with an afternoon game against the Fort Wayne Komets. Despite outshooting them by a wide margin, the Fuel fell to the Komets, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

1ST PERIOD

Fort Wayne Matt Murphy took a tripping penalty at 14:27 to put the Fuel on the first power play of the game, however the Komets quickly killed it off.

At 18:11, Cam Hausinger and Fort Wayne's Jermaine Loewen took offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that would carry over into the second period.

Komets captain Jack Dugan took a slashing penalty about twenty seconds later that put Indy on a long 4-on-3 power play.

At the end of the first period, the Fuel were outshooting the Komets 15-3.

2ND PERIOD

All penalties were killed off before Jack Gorniak scored for Fort Wayne just 43 seconds into the second frame.

At 3:50, Indy's Ty Farmer scored to tie it up, 1-1. Jordan Martin and Ethan Manderville claimed the assists on that goal.

Nick Grima put the Fuel back on the penalty kill with an interference penalty at 5:05.

Less than thirty seconds later, Kirill Tyutyayev scored on the power play to give Fort Wayne the 2-1 lead.

Manderville headed to the box for high sticking at 6:01 to give the Komets another power play opportunity.

Tyutyayev scored again on the power play at 7:32 to give the Komets a 3-1 lead over Indy.

The Fuel headed back to the penalty kill after Jordan Martin took a holding penalty at 13:11.

Lucas Brenton scored at 15:47 with the help of Kevin Lombardi and Jarrett Lee to make it 3-2.

At 17:52, Alex Aleardi and Hausinger took offsetting minor penalties for hooking and embellishment respectively.

Fort Wayne's Noah Ganske took a cross checking penalty at 19:35 that would carry over into the third period.

After two periods, the Fuel were outshooting Fort Wayne 26-11 despite the 3-2 lead for the Komets.

3RD PERIOD

Kyle Crnkovic scored at 9:41 to put the Komets up 4-2 in the third period. Dugan claimed his third assist of the night on that goal.

Time ticked down on the rest of the period relatively quickly before Indy pulled the goaltender, Ryan Ouellette from net in favor of the extra skater with about two and a half minutes to go in regulation.

Both teams had a few more chances before time expired. The Komets took the 4-2 victory over the Fuel.

