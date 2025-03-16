Murphy Shuts Out Iowa, Rush Clinch Three-Game Sweep

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush's Connor Murphy on game night

(RAPID CITY, SD)- Connor Murphy backstopped the Rapid City Rush to a 1-0 win over the Iowa Heartlanders at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

Murphy made 40 saves, including double-digit saves in all three periods, to deliver his second shutout of the season. Both shutouts have been 1-0 wins for his team; Murphy blanked the Idaho Steelheads in Boise on November 16, 2024.

The game's turning point came midway through the second period. Iowa's Nathan Noel was booked for a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Parker Bowman on a faceoff. The Rush capitalized one minute into the power play when Deni Goure banged home his own rebound to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

From that point on, Iowa pressed hard for the equalizing goal but could not break through the Rush defense and Murphy. Rapid City defended Iowa's 6-on-5 attack for the last two-and-a-half minutes of the game.

Kyle McClellan stopped 25 out of 26 Rush shots. Murphy earns his eleventh victory of the season, tying himself back with Matt Radomsky.

The Rush have won 15 of their last 18 games and earned point in 17 of 19. This is the second three-game home sweep for Rapid City this season.

Next game: Friday, March 21 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush continues their homestand with a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on March 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 22nd is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

