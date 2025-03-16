Americans Fall to Utah Despite a 48-Shot Performance

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Pucks-N-Paws Day at the Allen Americans game

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Pucks-N-Paws Day at the Allen Americans game(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped a tight game on Sunday afternoon to the Utah Grizzlies by a score of 3-1 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center despite a season-high 48 shots.

Utah scored a pair of goals in the second frame which would end up being just enough to hand the Americans their fourth straight loss.

Luke Manning (11) and Matt Araujo (2) found the back of the net less than two minutes apart in the second frame to give Utah a 2-0 lead.

The Americans finally got on the score sheet in the third period as newly acquired forward Brad Morrison, found Noah Kan e, for his first in an Americans sweater to make it a 2-1 game.

The Grizzlies answered back in the third period with an empty net goal at the 19:11 mark of the final frame to secure the Utah victory.

The 20 shots by the Americans in the first period was the most by the team in a period this season.

Over 200 dogs attended today's Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen. That was a record number of dogs to attend the annual event.

The Americans head out on a two-week road trip starting next Wednesday night in Idaho as they open a three-game series with the Steelheads.

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson : "A great effort tonight by our group this afternoon. We got behind 2-0 and never let our foot off the gas pedal, pushing right until the very end. We just ran into a hot goaltender today."

Three Stars:

1. UTA - M. Araujo

2. UTA - L. Manning

3. ALN - N. Kane

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.