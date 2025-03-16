Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-2 Win over Savannah

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Logan Cockerill scored twice to help guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-2 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates Saturday evening. With the win, the Icemen officially clinch their spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. It marks the fourth consecutive season the Icemen have reached the postseason.

After seeing their 13-game points streak snapped on Friday against Orlando, the Icemen came out firing on all cylinders in the opening frame on Saturday. Just 27 seconds into the game, Brendan Harris scooped up a loose puck down load and cruised in front of the net and carved a backhand shot past Savannah goaltender Keith Kincaid for the game's first tally.

Moments later, the Icemen extended their lead to 2-0, as Harris set up Logan Cockerill in the slot. Cockerill collected the pass and shoved the puck past the outstretched leg of the goaltender.

Four minutes later, the Icemen went on the power play and captain Christopher Brown took a shot from a tough angle, but the puck flipped up in the air and dropped behind the shoulder of Kincaid for the goal, 3-0 JAX.

The momentum shifted in the second period, as Savannah attempted a comeback bid. Josh Davies broke down the left wing and snapped a shot that beat Icemen goaltender Justen Close to put the Ghost Pirates on the board at 3-1.

Later in the period, former Icemen Mackenzie Dwyer centered a pass on the front door to Nick Granowicsz who knocked it in the net behind Close to pull Savannah within one.

Things remained tight in the third, but a long-ranged shot form the left wing boards by Ivan Chukarov had eyes and ripped past Kinkaid for the fourth Icemen tally, give them a little insurance. Cockerill would add an empty-netter in the closing seconds of the game to put the score at its final of 5-2.

Icemen go on to win 5-2, and punch their ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs with the win! Playoff tickets are already on sale. Icemen back at home on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.