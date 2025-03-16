ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Kansas City's David Cotton has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #856, Kansas City at Greenville, on March 15.

Cotton is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 13:42 of the third period.

Cotton will miss Kansas City's game at Greenville today (March 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.