ECHL Transactions - March 16
March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 16, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Brian Wilson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve
delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Jason Proot, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Josh Boyer, F activated from reserve
delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves
Cincinnati:
add Colton Incze, G signed contract
add Chas Sharpe, D assigned by Toronto Marlies
delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Brian Uzzo, G released as emergency backup goalie
Fort Wayne:
add Max Patterson, F activated from reserve
add Justin Taylor, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Jermaine Loewen, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve
delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Colton Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Conner Hutchison, D activated from reserve
delete Stuart Rolofs, F placed on reserve
delete Parker Berge, D recalled by Ontario (a.m.)
Idaho:
add Brian Wilson, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Max Coyle, D claimed off of waivers from Greenville 3/15
add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on reserve
delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kale Howarth, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Brett Bulmer, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve
delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
delete Jay Keranen, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Jake Chiasson, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve
add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve
delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Austin Keiser, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve
delete Dalton Messina, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Brayden Nicholetts, F activated from reserve
delete Reed Stark, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve
delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve
