ECHL Transactions - March 16

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 16, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Brian Wilson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Jason Proot, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Josh Boyer, F activated from reserve

delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

Cincinnati:

add Colton Incze, G signed contract

add Chas Sharpe, D assigned by Toronto Marlies

delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brian Uzzo, G released as emergency backup goalie

Fort Wayne:

add Max Patterson, F activated from reserve

add Justin Taylor, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jermaine Loewen, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve

delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Colton Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Conner Hutchison, D activated from reserve

delete Stuart Rolofs, F placed on reserve

delete Parker Berge, D recalled by Ontario (a.m.)

Idaho:

add Brian Wilson, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Max Coyle, D claimed off of waivers from Greenville 3/15

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on reserve

delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kale Howarth, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Brett Bulmer, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

delete Jay Keranen, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Jake Chiasson, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Austin Keiser, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Dalton Messina, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Brayden Nicholetts, F activated from reserve

delete Reed Stark, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve

delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.