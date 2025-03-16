Oilers Can't Overcome Opening Deficit in Second Straight Game against Bison
March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-2 to the Bloomington Bison in a Sunday finale at Grossinger Motors Arena.
The Oilers outshot the Bison 15-6 in the first period, but Kasmir Kaskisuo and Luke Lush both stopped all chances sent their way.
Lou-Felix Denis ended the deadlock 8:44 into the second period, stuffing a short-side power-play goal through Lush to put the Bison up 1-0 for the third-straight game. Max Neil and Dustin Manz made it 3-0 Bison, scoring 23 seconds apart with 4:43 and 4:20 remaining in the frame respectively.
Solag Bakich spoiled Kaskisuo's shutout with 10:32 remaining, popping home a rebound from the left circle to make it 3-1. Tyler Poulsen and Sean Olson combined for a pinballing conversion to pull the Oilers within one with 3:49 remaining, but an empty-net goal from Eddie Matsushima in the final 10 seconds closed the score 4-2.
The Oilers return home for a crucial battle against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Tahoe sits second in the Mountain Division, just one spot and point ahead of Tulsa in a tight six-team, four-spot playoff race.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
