Parker Berge Heads Back to AHL Ontario

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that all-star defenseman Parker Berge has been recalled to the AHL by the team's affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Berge heads up to Ontario for the second time this season. The 6'0", 180-pound blueliner once again leaves the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading scoring defenseman, adding a pair of assists in his return to the Upstate to improve his season totals to six goals, 32 assists, and 38 points through 52 games. He made his professional debut on opening night against Orlando on October 18th, registering a two assist game, and was later named to the ECHL's Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team back in January.

From Edmonton, Alberta, Berge turned professional following a five-year career in the major-junior ranks with the WHL's Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips, earning 100 points (18g-82ast) in 213 games. He signed with the Reign this offseason as an undrafted free agent.

The Swamp Rabbits close their three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks with a rubber match this afternoon. Puck drop for the finale is 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and comes on "St. Patrick's Day", presented by Helacious. The Swamp Rabbits will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game.

