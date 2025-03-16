Primeau, Caufield Net Goals, Royals Down Lions to Split Two-Game Series, 2-1

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (26-23-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (40-13-4-2), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 15th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (10-13-4-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 25 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin (13-2-5-0) suffered the loss in goal with 35 saves on 37 shots faced.

Mason Primeau (8) scored the game's-opening goal on a rebound surrendered by Cavallin to a Connor Walters shot from the blue line 9:12 into regulation. Chris Jandric tied the score for the Lions with a deflection past Petruzzelli at 14:56 of the period.

Brock Caufield (6) restored Reading's lead 1:02 later, at 15:58 of the opening frame, with an unassisted goal.

Petruzzelli denied all 14 shots faced in the final forty minutes, while backstopping four Reading penalty kills, to secure the two-game series series finale win.

With the victory, the Royals have earned a point in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2-0) and 21 of their 28 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (16-6-5-1).

The Royals continue a five-game home stand with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

-

