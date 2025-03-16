Game Day Preview: Pucks-N-Paws Sunday

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-34-8-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies (19-33-6-2), this afternoon at 2:10 PM at CUTX Event Center, in the only game this week for the Americans.

Last Game : The Americans dropped their third in a row, falling to the Jacksonville Icemen 3-1 last Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, in front of a sellout crowd of 6.280. After a scoreless opening period, Jacksonville jumped on the board first in the second period as former Allen Americans forward Bennett MacArthur scored his 9th of the season at the 10:18 mark. For the second game in a row the Icemen scored in the final seconds of the period. On Friday night it was with 0.8 seconds left on the clock. On Saturday, there were 1.8 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Jacksonville increased the lead to 3-0 as Olivier Nadeau scored for the third straight game in the series, and fifth goal of the week. The Americans finally got on the board at the 10:18 mark as Kamerin Nault scored his fourth of the year and third goal in 15 games since being acquired by the Americans. That was the only goal for the Americans. who were swept by the Eastern Conference this season (0-5-0-1).

Power Play Woes : The Allen Americans are 0-for-20 on the power play over their last five games that included a 0-for-7 last Saturday. The Americans power play is out of the top 20 with a percentage of 16.7 (30-for-180).

Polino traded to Rapid City : The Americans and Rapid City Rush swapped forwards this week as Allen traded forward Patrick Polino to the Rush for forward Tyler Burnie. Polino had just two goals in 29 games with the Americans (2 goals and 14 assists). The Americans add a big power forward in Burnie at 6-foot-5 and 205-pounds. In 51 games for the Rush this season, he had 13 points (5 goals and 8 assists).

Assist leader dealt to Fort Wayne : Kyle Crnkovic who led the team in assists this season had his ECHL rights traded to the Fort Wayne Komets on Monday. In 58 games with the Americans this season he had 44 points (11 goals and 33 assists). In return the Americans receive two forwards. Brad Morrison had 7 points in 16 games this year with Fort Wayne (3 goals and 4 assists). The Americans also acquired forward Michael Gildon, a Plano, Texas, native who had eight points in 23 games this year with Fort Wayne (5 goals and 3 assists).

Comparing Allen and Utah:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-18-4-1

Away: 8-16-4-1

Overall: 14-34-8-2

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Kamerin Nault and Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 10-16-4-1

Away: 9-17-2-1

Overall: 19-33-6-2

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (19) Neil Shea and Briley Wood

Assists: (33) Derek Dashke

Points: (47) Derek Dashke

+/-: (+5) Cole Gallant

PIM's (31) *Griffen Ness

*Active PIM's Leader

