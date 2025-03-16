Royals Continue Home Stand, Open Three-Game Home Series with Admirals
March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game home stand with a three-game against the Norfolk Admirals opening on Friday, March 21st at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.
The weekend series continues on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter the series with points in 10 of their last 11 (8-1-2-0) and a 26-23-9-1 record (62 points). The Royals opened the home stand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3. Reading is went 2-1-1 in their last four games and have scored the game's-opening goal in 12 of their last 13 games.
Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (31) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk enters the series with a 34-22-4-0 record overall (72 points) through 60 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Admirals fell in their final two games of a three-game series against Worcester. Norfolk has dropped four of their last five road games and three of their last four overall.
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (67) and assists (42) while his 25 goals tie for the team lead with forward Filip Fornåå Svensson.
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025
- Matsushima and Kaskisuo Power Bison to Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Win the Weekend with 3-1 Final - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Take the Rubber Match; Home Point Streak Ends at 8 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 3-1 on Sunday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Mastery of the Fuel Continues with a 4-2 Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Fall to Utah Despite a 48-Shot Performance - Allen Americans
- Royals Continue Home Stand, Open Three-Game Home Series with Admirals - Reading Royals
- Oilers Can't Overcome Opening Deficit in Second Straight Game against Bison - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Push Win Streak to Eight with 4-1 Victory over Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Win 3-1 at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Soar, Emphatically Shutout Walleye Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Tallies 44 Shots on Goal in Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Parker Berge Heads Back to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Pucks-N-Paws Sunday - Allen Americans
- Tahoe Brings Out The Brooms In Idaho For Series Sweep - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Murphy Shuts Out Iowa, Rush Clinch Three-Game Sweep - Rapid City Rush
- Primeau, Caufield Net Goals, Royals Down Lions to Split Two-Game Series, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-2 Win over Savannah - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Continue Home Stand, Open Three-Game Home Series with Admirals
- Primeau, Caufield Net Goals, Royals Down Lions to Split Two-Game Series, 2-1
- Matt Miller & Sam Sedley Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Royals Hold Annual $10,000 St. Hat-Trick's Challenge On St. Hat-Trick's Game, Series Finale Against Trois-Rivières
- Mongo Scores Twice in Return, Royals' Nine-Game Point STreak Snapped in Series Opener Loss to Lions, 5-3