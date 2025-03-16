Royals Continue Home Stand, Open Three-Game Home Series with Admirals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game home stand with a three-game against the Norfolk Admirals opening on Friday, March 21st at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The weekend series continues on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the series with points in 10 of their last 11 (8-1-2-0) and a 26-23-9-1 record (62 points). The Royals opened the home stand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3. Reading is went 2-1-1 in their last four games and have scored the game's-opening goal in 12 of their last 13 games.

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (31) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the series with a 34-22-4-0 record overall (72 points) through 60 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Admirals fell in their final two games of a three-game series against Worcester. Norfolk has dropped four of their last five road games and three of their last four overall.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (67) and assists (42) while his 25 goals tie for the team lead with forward Filip Fornåå Svensson.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

