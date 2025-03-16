Grizzlies Win 3-1 at Allen

March 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 47 key saves from Jake Barczewski and goals from Luke Manning, Matt Araujo and Keaton Mastrodonato as they defeated the Allen Americans 3-1 on a Sunday afternoon at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Allen outshot Utah 20 to 10 for the frame and 48 to 33 in the contest. Luke Manning got the Grizzlies on the board on a three on three goal 14:50 into the second period on a one-timer from a Reed Lebster pass. Matt Araujo extended Utah's lead to 2-0 on a shot from the left point 16:41 in. Grizz led 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Allen's Noah Kane scored his first goal of the season 5:19 into the third period. Keaton Mastrodonato scored an empty net goal with 49 seconds left in regulation to secure the victory for Utah as they are now 3-2-1 vs Allen this season.

Briley Wood had one assist as he now has a point in six of his last seven games.

Utah now has two victories when scoring less than four goals in a game and Matt Araujo has the game winner on both occasions as he also got the game winner in Utah's 3-2 victory on February 28th at Kansas City.

The Grizzlies continue their road trip on Wednesday night at Kansas City. Face-off is at 6:05 pm.

3 stars

1. Matt Araujo (Utah) - 1 goal.

2. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 47 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.