Toledo Dominates in First of Three Road Games in Rapid City

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - After giving up a goal under two minutes into the opening period, the Walleye united to score five unanswered goals and take their first of three games on the road in Rapid City.

What Happened:

The Walleye are in South Dakota this week visiting the Mountain Division Rapid City Rush. This is the fifth time the teams have met, but the first trip Toledo has taken to Rapid City. The Walleye headed into the morning holding a 3-0-1 marker against the Rush.

It was Rapid City who got on the board first with a goal from Logan Nelson just 1:35 in. Just under two minutes later, Brandon Hawkins deflected a Seth Barton blue line shot over the head of Rapid City netminder Adam Carlson to tie it up. Forward Gordie Green was the second assister on the first Walleye goal.

The first penalty of the opening period came late in the 18th minute as Rapid City's Zach Court picked up a holding minor. Only eight seconds passed on the Toledo power play before Charlie Curti sent a top shelf laser past Carlson from the left circle. Seth Barton and Thomas Ebbing registered the assists on the goal that gave the Walleye their first lead of the game.

Toledo's first penalty came before the conclusion of period one as Seth Barton was assigned a holding minor with 15 seconds remaining. The Rush headed into the middle frame on the power play, trailing Toledo's 14 first period shots with eight after 20 minutes.

With a penalty kill under their belt, the Walleye took a two-goal lead at 2:15 of the second thanks to Brett McKenzie. Seth Barton and Brandon Hawkins notched their second points of the day with the assists. Both teams picked up three penalties apiece in the remaining 18 minutes of period two. The first was a tripping minor to Hawkins at 9:55. Shortly after the Rapid City power play expired, Colton Leiter headed to the box and gave up a penalty shot to Toledo after hooking Kirill Tyutyayev during a breakaway. The score remained 3-1 in favor of the Walleye as Carlson made the save on Tyutyayev's penalty shot.

Late in the 15th minute, Toledo's Adrien Beraldo and Rapid City's Jimmy Soper dropped the gloves. Both players headed to their respective locker rooms following the draw, with Brandon Hawkins serving the cross-checking minor that went to Beraldo. The final penalty was a high-sticking call against Rapid City's Carter Robertson at the 16:42 mark. Rapid City took control of the shooting in period two, gathering 12 to Toledo's seven.

Just under two minutes into the final period, Rapid City picked up their fourth minor penalty of the game with a high-sticking call going to Keegan Iverson. Toledo capitalized for their second power play goal that went to Andrew Sturtz. Drew Worrad and Thomas Ebbing registered the assists on the fourth Walleye goal. Shortly after play resumed, Toledo's Ryan Lowney and Rapid City's Kenton Helgesen headed to their boxes with roughing minors. The Walleye got another power play thanks to Helgesen also picking up a boarding penalty in the action.

Toledo's fifth and final unanswered goal ended up being Andrew Sturtz's second at the 5:36 mark of period three. Drew Worrad and Charlie Curti tallied the assists on the equal strength goal. Despite a hooking penalty against Patrick McGrath in the 14th minute, the Walleye held onto their lead, outshooting the Rush by a count of 13-3 in the final period.

Speed Stats:

Toledo outshot Rapid City by a count of 34-23.

John Lethemon secured his ninth straight win in the Toledo net with 22 saves.

The Walleye have gone unbeaten in regulation on the road for 11 straight games while also winning their last five.

After picking up an assist in Toledo's home win against Iowa last weekend, Seth Barton added three more today.

Andrew Sturtz tallied two goals to extend his point streak to three games. The forward has totaled seven points (3G, 4A) in his past three contests.

Forward Brandon Hawkins and defenseman Charlie Curti both registered a goal and an assist in today's win. Hawkins has three points (2G, 1A) in his last two appearances, while Curti has four points (1G, 3A) in three games.

With two assists, Drew Worrad extended his point streak to six games. The forward has totaled eight points (3G, 5A) in those six appearances.

After registering a goal and two assists last weekend in his first game since December 30, Brett McKenzie added another goal today.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - S. Barton (3A)

2) TOL - J. Lethemon (22 SVS)

3) RC - L. Nelson (1G)

Up Next:

The second of the three-game series between Toledo and Rapid City kicks off Friday at 9:05 p.m. ET.

