Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Grizzlies (7:05pm)

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-12-7-0) vs. Utah Grizzlies (19-24-2-0)

February 15, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #46

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8), Jack Young (18)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Scott Senger (56)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GRIZZLIES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 1, 2020 - Greenville 4 vs Utah 6

Next Meeting:

N/A

All-Time Record:

(0-1-0-0)

QUICK BITS

BATTLE BACK BUNNIES:

In a back-and-forth contest on Saturday night, the Rabbits would need to come from behind in a third straight game to earn a victory away from home over Jacksonville. Scoring his 17th of the season, Alex Ierullo would open the scoring for Greenville in the second period, followed by red-hot Rabbit Josh McKechney, who scored less than three minutes later. Tanner Eberle would force overtime, scoring the tying goal midway through the third period. In overtime, Brannon McManus would light the lamp from a two-on-one feed from Ierullo, giving the Rabbits their third straight victory. Ryan Bednard earned the win in net, lifting him to four straight wins and a 9-3-1 record since joining Greenville in early December.

SCOUTING THE GRIZZLIES:

Ah, yes. The Utah Grizzlies. Wait a minute...Who are these guys? Tonight's meeting is just the second-ever meeting between these cross-conference foes. The two sides met on February 1, 2020 in a wild 6-4 Utah win. A season after making the Western Conference Finals, dropping a 4-1 series to Toledo, the Grizzlies have fallen short of their previous expectations, sitting in sixth in the Mountain Division and five points out of a playoff spot. Offense has been a struggle for the Grizzlies, as they have mustered up just 120 goals on the season while allowing 163 (-43) goals against. The first period will be cruicial for Greenville, as the Grizzlies have posted a -20 goal mark in the opening 20 minutes this season, scoring 33 goals and allowing 53. Defenseman Andrew Nielsen leads Utah in scoring with 35 points and has been 'Mr. Consistent' as of late, recording 11 points in his last nine games.

'ICE' IS ANYTHING BUT COLD:

After returning from Ontario earlier this week, Brett Kemp played hero Wednesday night Since returning from the Ontario Reign, Alex Ierullo has shown how deserving he was of his first call-up to the AHL. In the last two games, both of which have been Rabbits victories, Ierullo has tallied six points (2g, 4a), which is tied for the team lead in points during last week's three-game set. The Woodbridge, ON native is now up to 53 points on the season and has scored a point in 13 of the last 15 games played for Greenville. His 53 points are second most by an ECHL rookie and tied for sixth in the league in total scoring.

BRANNON IS BACK ON TRACK:

Brannon Mcmanus snapped his five-game scoreless streak on Saturday night in Jacksonville, tallying two points (1g, 1a) and scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give Greenville its third straight come from behind victory. McManus is averaging 0.64 points/game in his rookie season and has recorded 21 points in 33 games with the Rabbits.

KECHS IS ROLLIN':

On Saturday night, for the second straight game, Josh McKechney lit the lamp, his sixth point in the last three games. The Calgary native has also tallied a point in six of the last eight games for the Rabbits. Greenville currently holds a 5-1 record when McKechney finds the back of the net this season.

