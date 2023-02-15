Bowen Returns to Norfolk for Second Stint

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced the team suspension of forward Brian Bowen has been lifted and will be added to the active roster.

Bowen, 27, was claimed off waivers by Norfolk on October 30, 2022, but was suspended by the club on November 1. He reported to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, scoring 43 points in 36 games (17g, 26a).

The Massachusetts native played three years of college hockey at the University of Vermont. In his sophomore season, Bowen was tied for second on the team in points (27). He was tied with current Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Ross Colton. He joined the Worcester Railers late in the 2017-18 season where he played in 11 games with the Railers.

In 2018-19, Bowen shined brightest with Fayetteville were he registered 40 points in 35 games. He was loaned to the Admirals in the midst of that season, playing in two games with Norfolk. The next season, he led the SPHL in goals (30) and was named to the First All-Star Team. In his four-year SPHL career, Bowen has totaled 175 points in 154 games.

After he scored 30 points with Macon in 2020-21, Bowen signed with the Utah Grizzles for the 2021-22 season. He led the club with 40 points in 57 games (20g, 20a) at the time of his trade to Orlando on March 21, 2022.

