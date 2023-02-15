Florida Everblades Make First-Ever Visit to North Texas

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Florida Everblades tonight, in the first game of a three-game series. The Everblades lead the South Division with 61 points. Tickets for tonight's game are available online at www.allenamericans.com

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Postgame Party: Dodies Cajun in the Village at Allen

Next Home Game: 2/17/23 vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 PM

McAuley Big Week: Colby McAuley had his best week since returning to Allen. He had four goals and an assist in the three games last week that included a power play goal and game winner. McAuley has seven points in his last four games. He was nominated for the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Week.

Lucky number 21: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 21 games with an assist on Saturday night in the Americans 6-1 loss to Fort Wayne. Hargrove had the lone assist on Jack Combs 26th goal of the season. Hargrove's point streak is the current longest streak in the ECHL.

Finlay Point Streak Halted: Liam Finlay had his 12-game point streak come to an end on Saturday night. Over the 12-game streak he had 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists). Seven of the 12 games were two points or more.

Crone Streak ends at 15: Americans rookie forward Hank Crone had his point streak end at 15 games. Crone had the second longest active streak behind teammate Colton Hargrove. Over that stretch he had nine goals and 18 assists. He leads all rookies in scoring, and is third overall in the league in scoring.

Welcome to Texas: The Florida Everblades are making their first-ever North Texas appearance tonight. Florida is the top team in the South Division. The Americans played the Everblades in a two-game series in Florida, back in February of 2018, with the Everblades winning both games.

Mando sharp in NHL debut : Americans goalie Kevin Mandolese made his NHL debut on Tuesday night with the Ottawa Senators. He stopped 46 of 48 shots in a Senators 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders.

Comparing Allen and Florida

Allen Americans:

Home: 9-10-1-0

Away: 13-13-0-0

Overall: 22-23-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (26) Jack Combs

Assists: (37) Hank Crone

Points: (60) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Chad Butcher

PIM: (137) Michael Robideaux

Florida Everblades:

Home: 17-5-0-1

Away: 10-6-4-2

Overall: 27-11-4-3

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Florida Everblades Leaders:

Goals: (18) Jake Smith

Assists: (29) Joe Pendenza

Points: (45) Joe Pendenza

+/-: (+26) Oliver Chau

PIM: (90) Austin Crossley

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.