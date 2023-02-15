Thunder Sink Mariners in OT, 5-4

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Shane Harper and Patrick Grasso each recorded four points for the Adirondack Thunder in a 5-4 come-from-behind overtime win over the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Shane Harper opened the scoring to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Patrick Grasso sent a pass to the front of the net and Harper slipped it by goaltender Francois Brassard. The goal was Harper's 14th of the year with assists from Grasso and Shawn Weller just 3:34 into the game.

Under one minute later, Maine tied the game courtesy of Conner Bleackley from Nick Master. Bleackley took a pass from Master and sent it by the blocker of Isaac Poulter to tie the game 1-1. The goal was his second of the year and came at 4:43 of the first.

Mitchell Fossier scored on the power play at 16:18 of the first period to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead. Fossier moved into the right circle and lifted a shot over the left shoulder of Poulter for the one-goal lead. The goal was Fossier's tenth of the year from Tim Doherty and Grant Gabriele and the Thunder trailed after one.

Both teams exchanged goals in the second period in a back-and-forth 20 minutes. With the Thunder down 3-1, Patrick Grasso put home his 21st goal of the year to get the Thunder back within a goal. Assists were given to Shane Harper and Shawn Weller.

With the Thunder down by two again in the second, Shawn Weller cashed in on a power play for his ninth tally of the year. Patrick Grasso and Shane Harper were given the assists at 9:00 of the second and Adirondack trailed 4-3.

Brandon Schultz tied the game with 4:42 left in the second period after a great feed from Brady Fleurent. Schultz took a pass from Fleurent, and the shot slipped inside the post for his seventh of the year and the game was tied at four after two periods.

After no scoring in the third period, Shane Harper set up Patrick Grasso for the overtime winner at 2:55 of the extra time. Poulter picked up the win in net, stopping 34 shots.

