Grizzlies Gameday: Rare Meeting Between the Grizzlies and Swamp Rabbits

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (19-24-2, 40 points, .444 Win %) @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-12-7, 59 points, .656 Win %)

Wednesday, February 15, 2023. 5:05 pm. Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760713-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-greenville-swamp-rabbits

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the only meeting this season between the Grizzlies and Swamp Rabbits. Utah is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Greenville is 8-2 in their last 10. It's game 3 of a 6 game road trip for the Grizzlies.

Recent Transactions

Forward Brandon Cutler signed a PTO with the AHL's Colorado Eagles on February 14. Cutler lost an assist on February 10th at Rapid City to end an 8 game point streak but he leaves for Colorado with a point in 9 of his last 10 games with Utah. Cutler had 3 assists at Rapid City on February 11th in a 4-3 overtime loss. Cutler has 16 points in his last 10 games. Cutler scored a goal for Colorado vs Bakersfield in his Eagles debut on February 14.

Goaltender Trent Miner was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on February 13. Miner is in his second full season as a professional. He is the Grizzlies all-time record holder with 9 shutouts, including 2 in the 2022-2023 season. Defenseman Jordon Stone was released by the club. Stone appeared in 8 games with Utah this season and 26 games since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Long Time No See

It's only the second meeting all time between the Grizzlies and Swamp Rabbits. It's the first meeting since February 1, 2020 when Utah won 6-4 at Greenville. In that game Utah took a 4-0 lead after 1 period. Greenville responded with 4 unanswered goals in the second period. Mitch Maxwell directed a Yuri Terao shot with 2:33 left in regulation to give the Grizz a 5-4 lead. Ty Lewis added an empty net goal to secure victory for Utah. Martin Ouellette got the win in net for Utah as he saved 34 of 38. Utah got goals from 6 different players. Josh Dickinson had 3 assists. Kevin Davis had 2 assists.

Who's Been Hot Lately

Andrew Nielsen is tied for 4th among league defenseman with 35 points. Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 9 games. Nielsen has 11 points in his last 9 games (4 goals, 7 assists). Nielsen leads all league defenseman with 23 power play points (6 goals, 17 assists). Nielsen has a penalty minute in 9 straight games.

Tarun Fizer has a point in 7 of his last 8 games.

Cameron Wright is tied for the league lead with 6 game winning goals. Wright leads all league rookies with 163 shots. Wright took 12 shots on Feb. 11 at Rapid City.

Jordan Martel - "The Rooster" scored 2 goals on 2 shots at Idaho on January 13, including the game winner 9:11 into the third period. Martel has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 24 games with Utah. Martel has 63 shots in 24 games. Martel was the number 1 star on January 28 vs RC with 2 goals.

Games This Week

Wednesday - Utah at Greenville. 5:05 pm. Bon Secours Wellness Arena. - It's the first meeting between the clubs since February 1, 2020 when Utah won 6-4 at Greenville.

Friday, February 17, 2023 - Utah at Savannah. 5:30 pm. Enmarket Arena. - First ever meeting vs Savannah.

Sunday, February 19, 2023 - Utah at Orlando. 1:00 pm. Amway Center.

Monday, February 20, 2023 - Utah at Orlando. 5:00 pm. Amway Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain

Bear Bites: Team Notes

Utah is 2nd in the league in penalty minutes per game at 18.16. Utah went 8-3-1 in 12 games in January. Utah is 12-3 when scoring first. Utah is 6-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 14-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 7-3-2 in one goal games.

Match-Up With Greenville

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have been one of the hottest teams in the league with a record of 8-2 in their last 10 games. They have 1 former Grizzly on their roster in Defenseman Miles Gendron, who has 1 goal in 6 games with Greenville. Gendron appeared in 80 games with Utah over the last 2 seasons, scoring 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists). In 10 playoff games last season Gendron had 5 assists. Alex Ierullo leads the Swamp Rabbits with 53 points (17g, 36a) and a +22 rating. Defenseman Joe Gatenby has a +16 rating. Tanner Eberle leads current Swamp Rabbits with 19 goals. There are 5 players on Greenville's roster with a +10 rating or better.

Upcoming Promotions at Maverik Center

- Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Night. AFCU Friday

- Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend

Utah Grizzlies Current Roster

Forwards (12): Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (2): Garrett Metcalf, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 19-24-2

Home record: 9-11

Road record: 10-13-2

Win percentage: .444

Streak: Lost 5

Standings Points: 40

Last 10: 4-5-1

Goals per game: 2.67 (25th) Goals for: 120

Goals against per game: 3.62 (21st) Goals Against: 163

Shots per game: 28.64 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.98 (24th)

Power Play: 42 for 213 - 19.7 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 164 for 203 - 81.4 % (Tied 12th)

Penalty Minutes: 817. 18.16 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-3.

Opposition Scores First: 7-21-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-3-2.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 33 48 37 2 120

Opposition 53 50 58 2 163

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Cameron Wright (13).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (27).

Points: Nielsen (35).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+2).

PIM: Nielsen (131)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (23)

Power Play Goals: Nielsen/Johnny Walker (6)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (17).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (163).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (23.1 %) 9 for 39.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (6)

Wins: Trent Miner (8)

Save %: Miner (.909).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.12)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Andrew Nielsen, Aaron Thow, Cameron Wright (1)

Assist Streaks: Nielsen (2) Brandon Cutler, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Nielsen (2)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.