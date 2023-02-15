Royals Round out Road-Trip with Admirals in Norfolk

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a four-game road-trip against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 18 to open a two-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game featuring an Ant-Man character appearance, Ice Angels and Marvel poster giveaway, pre-game photo opportunity on the ice with Slapshot as well as the debut of specialty Ant-Man themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Ant-Man replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in an online auction on DASH for you to bid and win a jersey of your favorite Royals player when the auction goes live here!

Join us after the game for our Post-Game Skate! Bring your skates to the arena and drop them off at the information desk located at the front entrance of the arena. Once you retrieve your skates following the conclusion of the game, you and your group will be directed down to the ice and join the players! Skate rentals will not be provided.

Additionally, Royals players will be available after the game for autographs and photos with fans on the concourse following the game! Contact info@royalshockey.com for more information.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading improved to 27-15-3 after defeating Worcester in their previous game, 4-2, on Saturday, February 11 at the DCU Center. Devon Paliani (1 G, 1 A) and Charlie Gerard (2 A) led the Royals with multi-point games. Kaden Fulcher improved to 3-3 on the season with Reading after saving 36 of 38 shots faced.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 34-9-3-1 against Norfolk and have taken five of the seven meetings between the clubs this season. Reading fell to Norfolk on the road for the second time this season in their previous meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 4-3. Prior to the midweek face-off, the Royals swept the Admirals in a two-game series on Friday, January 20, 5-3, and Saturday, January 21, 5-1. This was Reading's second series sweep over Norfolk this season after they previously did so in the opening season series on December 2nd, 6-3, and December 3rd, 4-1.

Reading has outscored the Admirals 30-15 this season and leads the season series with a record of 5-2 against Norfolk. The Royals have won nine of their last 13 face-offs with the Admirals dating back to November 12, 2021.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .633 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 22-9-3 record against divisional opponents (.691%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who post a 34-12-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 27-14-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 24-21-3-0 record while Adirondack (16-22-5-1) holds a two-point lead over Trois-Rivières (17-27-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk improved to 10-34-1-2, however remain at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with 10 wins in 47 games played.

Norfolk suffered their largest loss of the season on Saturday, February 11, to the Wheeling Nailers allowing 10 goals on 37 shots allowed for a 10-2 final. The Admirals have dropped three of their last five games, and hold a 3-7 record over their last ten games at home. Two of the three wins have come against the Royals with the first on Friday, December 23, 3-2 and the second on February 8, 4-3. Forward Danny Katic leads the Admirals in goals (11) while defenseman Billy Constantinou leads the Admirals in assists (19). Ryan Foss leads the team in points with 27 (10 G, 17 A) in 42 games.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Worcester:

Streaks:

Forward Max Newton is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 3 A)

Forward Evan Barratt is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Devon Paliani earned his first multi-point game as a Royal

Paliani was the first Royal to score a goal, earn an assists and fighting major in the same game this season (Gordie Howe hat trick)

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 10th in the league in points (48)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (22), fifth in assists (26), and is third in points

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (6), is tied for fourth among rookies in penalty minutes (88), and is fourth in minor penalties (29)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for eighth among defensemen in points (29)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 16th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.88 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is ninth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

