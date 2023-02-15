Americans' Mandolese Makes His NHL Debut

Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that goaltender Kevin Mandolese made his NHL debut on Tuesday night for the Ottawa Senators, leading them to victory over the New York Islanders.

Kevin Mandolese, making the start for the injured Anton Forsberg, stopped 46 of 48 shots, including five in overtime to earn his first National Hockey League win, in his first NHL start beating the New York Islanders in a shootout 3-2.

"No matter how many shots against there were, I just wanted to be there for the team and give us a chance to win," said Mandolese. "It was great to have my family in the building to see me get my first NHL win and be a part of this happy night."

The 22-year-old goalie played in six games this season for the Americans and had a 4-1-0 record with a 2.45 goals against average.

"We're so proud of Mando (Kevin Mandolese)," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. None of us are surprised at what he did tonight. He showed us that NHL talent in every start."

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Florida Everblades at 7:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

