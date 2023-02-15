ECHL Transactions - February 15

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 15, 2023:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Savannah:

Artur Terchiyev, D from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Philip Lagunov, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Serron Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Idaho:

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Goldowski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Kalamazoo:

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Delete Branden Makara, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Sam Hu, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Houston Wilson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval

Add Dillon Hill, D activated from reserve

Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve

Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D suspended by team, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Stefan Fournier, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Josh Victor, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Max Johnson, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport

