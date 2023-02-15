ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 15, 2023:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Savannah:
Artur Terchiyev, D from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Philip Lagunov, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Serron Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Shawn Boudrias, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Idaho:
Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Goldowski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)
Kalamazoo:
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Delete Branden Makara, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Sam Hu, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Houston Wilson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval
Add Dillon Hill, D activated from reserve
Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve
Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D suspended by team, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Stefan Fournier, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Josh Victor, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Max Johnson, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport
