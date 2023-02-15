Solar Bears Announce Adrian Added to 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears are excited to announce that Adrian has been added to the 2022-2023 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana. The concert is set for Sunday, February 19 following the Solar Bears and the Utah Grizzles on Latina Noche presented by Publix at 3:00 p.m.

Adrian is a music producer who hails from Ecuador and now resides in Miami. He has recorded nearly 100 tracks from varying genres including hip hop, electronic, trap, r&b, soul, and funk. Adrian's music can be heard at www.ajvmusica.com

Concerts throughout the concert series will take place at Rink-Side approximately 15 minutes post-game. Fans can stay in their seats or join Adrian rink-side to enjoy the concert which is included with your game ticket. Fields Lounge will be open to all fans for beverage sales following the conclusion of the Solar Bears game. Stay tuned for more upcoming concert series announcements!

Jamvana.com is Orlando's number one music distributor and preferred partner with Spotify. Deliver your music to majors stores, including Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited, Tik Tok, iHeart Radio, Pandora, DJ City, Instagram, Spotify with 100+ more services with tools for your music to stay organized.

