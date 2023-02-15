Florida Jumps on Americans Early, Cruise to an 8-5 Win

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Florida Everblades' Joe Pendenza, Serron Noel and Austin Crossley on game night

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost the first game of a three game series with the Florida Everblades 8-5 on Wednesday night at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.

The Everblades had a balanced attack with three goals in the first period, three in the second period and two in the third. Florida outshot the Americans 41-29 for the game. The 19 shots allowed by the Americans in the second period was the most allowed by Allen in a period this season.

Eight players on the Everblades roster had a multi-point night, led by Xavier Cormier, who had four assists in the Florida victory. Brad Morrison had a pair of goals his 8th and 9th of the season. Blake Winiecki had three assists.

For the Americans, Colton Hargrove had a four-point night that included his second hat trick in the last five games. With his three goals, he took over the league lead in goals with 27. He has a 22-game point streak.

Chase Perry made the start for the Americans and gave up six goals on 35 shots before getting pulled. Luke Peressini in relief made four saves on six shots.

Game two of the three-game series is on Friday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Americans have dropped three in a row.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Kris Myllari: "We came out flat again. We can't keep putting ourselves in a hole early and expect to climb out of it against good teams. We'll reset and get ready for two critical games this weekend."

Chad Costello: "Our effort was not good enough tonight. They are a great team, and if you give them opportunities like we did tonight they will make you pay."

Three Stars:

1. FLA - B. Morrison

2. FLA - B. Winiecki

3. ALN - C. Hargrove

