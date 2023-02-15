Thunder Signs Netminder Arvanitis
February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of goaltender Brad Arvanitis (AR-vuh-NITE-is).
Arvanitis, 25, is in his first full season as a pro. The Holliston, Massachusetts native saw action this season with Rapid City and Tulsa before heading to the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers. In six games he has gone 4-2-0 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .917 save percentage for the Ice Flyers.
The 6-foot-2, 185- netminder has appeared in eight-career ECHL games, going 3-3-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.
He turned pro last season after finishing his collegiate career at Babson College (NCAA DIII). During the 2019-20 campaign, Arvanitis went 8-3-1 in 12 games with a 1.33 goals-against average and .953 save percentage, which was second among all NCAA DIII goaltenders in that category. He was selected to the NCAA DIII Third Team All-American and Second Team All-Conference. Arvanitis also played two seasons at UMass-Amherst before transferring to Babson.
Wichita returns home tonight, which is the final Winning Wednesday of the season, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40. Use the code WINNING when you check out.
Join us this Saturday for a loaded night. Saturday is Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress. Come meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse. The team will be wearing a special PAW Patrol-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the DASH Auction App.
Saturday night is also Scout Night, our first-ever Pucks 'N Pups Night and Gold As Ice.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Brad Arvanitis with the Pensacola Ice Flyers
