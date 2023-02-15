K-Wings Battle Defensively, Cyclones Narrowly Escape

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-25-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, went wire-to-wire with the Cincinnati Cyclones (28-12-5-2) on Wednesday, scoring first but falling by a final score of 2-1 at Heritage Bank Center.

All three goals in the game were scored on the power play in this one with the Kalamazoo and Cincinnati trading blows all evening.

Hunter Vorva (8-7-1-0) stopped several grade-A opportunities for the Cyclones to keep the game within reach, finishing with 22 saves on 24 shots faced.

The K-Wings opened the game's scoring with a power play goal at the 14:22 mark of the first period. Luke Morgan (4) scored his first goal as a Kalamazoo Wing with a rip from the high slot to make it 1-0. Carson Focht (14) and Justin Murray (16) assisted on the opening goal.

Cincinnati responded with a goal on the power play at the 17:10 mark of the opening frame, and the teams went to the first intermission tied 1-1. The Cyclones then netted another power play strike at the 9:24 mark of the second period.

The K-Wings outshot the Cyclones 26-24 in the loss, scored six power play goals in their last six games and out-competed Cincinnati for most of the contest.

Kalamazoo now heads home to face the Indy Fuel (31-15-2-0) Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST for 'Black Heritage Night' and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

February is an important month to reflect on the achievements of our Black community, while also emphasizing the need to amplify ongoing action to ensure the Black community is represented and welcomed everywhere. It's also $3 Friday, so enjoy beers, soda and hot dogs for just $3. Get your tickets HERE!

The K-Wings host 'Wizards, Wands and Wings' night versus the Indy Fuel on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. We're turning Wings Event Center into Hogwarts again, so make sure you get to the arena early because the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings wizard hat. And, get your arm ready to raise that bidding paddle for the Wizards, Wands and Wings specialty jersey auction immediately after the game!

