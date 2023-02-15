Special Teams, Goaltending Lead to 'Clones Fourth Straight Win

February 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Special teams and a 25-save performance from Beck Warm guided Cincinnati to its fourth straight win Wednesday night, with the team picking up a 2-1 win against the Kalamazoo Wings at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones have won four straight for the first time since they won their first four games of the 2022-23 season. With a record of 28-12-5-2, the Cyclones have 63 points and are just one back of the Indy Fuel for first in the Central Division.

The Central Division foes traded power play goals in the opening period, starting with Luke Morgan striking for the K-Wings at the 14:22 mark. With Cody Caron in the box for slashing, Carson Focht swung a pass to Morgan in the slot for a shot that went over the shoulder of Beck Warm. Cincinnati responded less than three minutes later as Zack Andrusiak (17) evened the game. The goal came as Kurt Gosselin was in the penalty box for interference. With six seconds left in the man advantage, Yushiroh Hirano found Andrusiak across the ice with a pass to be ripped past Hunter Vorva.

After scoring a power play goal, Andrusiak switched roles and distributed an assist on a Louie Caporusso (17) power play goal 9:24 into the second. Kalamazoo attempted a clear, but after Zach Berzolla kept it in the zone, the defenseman swung a puck to Andrusiak, who found Caporusso behind the defense and to the left of Vorva to tap the puck home and get the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

Warm made 25 saves to earn his 20th win of the season. Warm was under fire most in the second, making 11 saves. He helped the 'Clones turn away three of Kalamazoo's four power plays on the night. Warm is now tied with Florida's Cam Johnson for first in the ECHL with 20 wins in net.

The Cyclones will play the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time in 2023 Friday night at Heritage Bank Center, before heading to Fort Wayne for a Saturday rematch.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.