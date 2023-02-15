Grizz Defeats Greenville 4-3 for First Win in February

Greenville, South Carolina - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Cameron Wright and 1 goal and 1 assist from Cam Strong and Lukas Parik saved 29 of 32 to lead them to a 4-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as Greenville outshou Utah 13 to 10. Cam Strong got Utah on the board 1:48 into the second period. Utah is now 13-3 when scoring first. Swamp Rabbits forward Tanner Eberle tied the game 12:02 in for his team leading 20th of the season. Utah retook the lead as Cameron Wright scored his 5th power play goal of the season 17:31 in. The Grizz were 1 for 4 on the power play. Utah led 2-1 after 2 periods. The Grizzlies are now 15-1 when leading after 2.

Wright scored his second of the game and team leading 15th of the season 6:33 into the third period to give Utah a 3-1 lead. Greenville's Josh McKechney scored on the power play 9:17 in. Greenville was 1 for 1 on the power play. Utah led 3-2 late in regulation when Dylan Fitze scored from neutral ice on an empty net 19:03 in. Fitze ended up with the game winner as Greenville's Ben Freeman scored with 4 seconds left in regulation to complete the scoring. Utah won 4-3 as they earned their first win in the month of February.

Utah's Dakota Raabe had 2 assists in his first game back after missing 5 games with an injury. Utah captain Connor McDonald also had 2 assists and had a +3 rating.

The Grizzlies' road trip continues on Friday night with the first ever meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Face-off is at 5:30 pm. Utah is in Orlando on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm and Monday at 5:00 pm.

Upcoming Promotions at Maverik Center

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Night. AFCU Friday

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend

3 stars

1. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 2 goals, 8 shots.

2. Lukas Parik (Utah) - 29 of 32 saves.

3. Ben Freeman (Greenville) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.

