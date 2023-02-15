Steelheads Grab One Point in Wild Overtime Loss in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The Idaho Steelheads (36-8-1-2, 75pts) lost in overtime to the Wichita Thunder (26-19-4-0, 56pts) 6-5 Wednesday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in front of 2,062 fans. Idaho will play in Kansas City Friday and Saturday night for a 6:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop in both games against the Mavericks.

Janis Svanenbergs (11th) and Ryan Dmowski (11th) scored even strength goals in the first period. Idaho outshot the Thunder 17-8 and took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play.

Wichita scored twice in the first half of the second period receiving goals from Mark Liwiski (9th) and Brett Van Os (6th). Shots were 13-9 Thunder in the middle frame after the middle stanza as the score read 2-2 through 40 minutes of play.

In a wild third period Willie Knierim (13th) made it 3-2 and then moments later Jordan Kawaguchi (19th) gave the Steelheads back a two-goal lead. With only 5:30 left in regulation Dylan MacPherson (9th) pulled the Thunder within one. Jay Dickman tied the game with just 1:39 to go but 15 seconds later Janis Svanenbergs (12th) scored his second of the night to give the Steelheads back the lead. Cole McDonald (5th) tied it back up just 91 seconds with a power-play score with just 55 seconds remaining in regulation.

Shots were 44-32 after regulation but just 36 seconds into overtime Michal Stinil (24th) buried the overtime winner. Rémi Poirier made 27 saves on 33 shots in the loss while Eric Dop turned aside 39 of the 33 he faced.

SCORING

- 1st, 11:35| 1-0 IDH GOAL: Janis Svanenbergs on the right-wing wall slid the puck to Casey Johnson at the top of the blueline. Johnson then skated to the left-wing boards and curled back up the wall to fend off the opposition. Svanenbergs followed the play and received a drop pass from Johnson at the left-wing half boards. From there he stepped through the circle and fired a wrist shot off the far past into the net.

- 1st, 16:28 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Back deep behind his own blueline Cody Haiskanen fired the puck up the far wall. Antonio Stranges rushed down the left-wing boards and met it below the left circle. He then fed Ryan Dmowski in the high slot. Dmowski stepped into the puck and rolled it through the legs of Eric Dopp.

- 2nd, 1:55 | 2-1 WIC GOAL: Chris McKay fired a blast from the top of the point which got tipped home in front of the cage from Mark Liwiski.

- 2nd, 7:07 | 2-2 WIC GOAL: Peter Bates got sprung out through center ice and was able to split the defenders for a breakaway. Idaho caught up to Bates as he shot the puck where Rémi Poirier made the initial save. However, Brett Van Os followed it up and banged in the rebound.

- 3rd, 1:50 | 3-2 IDH GOAL: Willie Knierim forced a turnover behind the net and on the near side cut to the top of the crease. From there he slid a wrist shot through the five hole of Erik Dop.

- 3rd, 3:39 | 4-2 GOAL: From the near half wall Jordan Kawaguchi fed Matt Register at the left point. Kawaguchi then raced towards the cage where Register flung the puck towards Erik Dop. Dop made the initial save, but Kawaguchi was on the door step to put the rebound home.

- 3rd, 14:30 | 4-3 WIC GOAL: Peter Bates from the right-wing half wall fed Dylan MacPherson at the blueline where MacPherson fired one home.

- 3rd, 18:19 | 4-4 WIC GOAL: After an initial point shot that Rémi Poirier turned aside from his left leg Jay Dickman was camped out to bang home the rebound.

- 3rd, 18:34 | 5-4 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi drifted across the blueline and from the top of the left circle had his first shot blocked by the defenseman giving chase. Kawaguchi got the puck back below the circle and slid to the top of the crease where Janis Svanenbergs stood to direct home.

- 3rd, 19:05 | 5-5 WIC PP GOAL: Cole MacDonald fired a laser at the point upstairs.

- OT, 0:36 | 6-5 WIC GOAL: Michal Stinil picked a pass off in the neutral zone and went in on a breakaway sending a shot through the wickets of Rémi Poirier.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Michal Stinil (1-1-2)

2) Janis Svanenbergs (2-0-2)

3) Brett Van Os (1-1-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-5 on the power-play while Wichita was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 44-34.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Justin Misiak (INJ), and Jade Miller (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 17-7-6 all-time vs. Wichita and 7-5-5 in Wichita. The Steelheads finished the season series vs. the Thunder 5-1-1-0.

- Willie Knierim scored for his fourth straight game and now has eight goals in his last eight games.

- Jordan Kawaguchi (1-2-3) returned to the lineup and notched his second three-point game of the season, his 11th multi-point outing.

- Janis Svanenbergs tallied his first multi-goal game.

- Ryan Dmowski increased his point streak to five games (2-3-5), Matt Register lifted his to four games (0-4-4), and Antonio Stranges notched a point for his third straight game (1-3-4).

- Cody Haiskanen recorded two assists for the fourth time this season.

- Casey Johnson and Colton Kehler also tallied assists.

- Ryan Dmowski led all skaters with six shots on net.

