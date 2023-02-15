ECHL Announces Recipients of Bellevue University Scholarships

SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the second class of five recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL.

As part of the recently extended partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

The 2022-23 class of scholarship recipients includes:

Alex Cousineau, Assistant Coach - Trois-Rivières Lions (Graduate Degree)

Matthew Heinen, Linesman - ECHL (Graduate Degree)

Kyle Neuber, Player - Florida Everblades (Graduate Degree)

Nelson Roetter, Ticket Sales Account Executive - Indy Fuel (Graduate Degree)

Zachary Walker, Player - Idaho Steelheads (Graduate Degree)

"The ECHL and Bellevue University partnership continues to enhance our League and give an opportunity to personnel in various positions around the ECHL to enhance their education," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Building off the success of the first class of scholarship recipients, this program and the flexibility of the Bellevue University class schedule allows our personnel to focus on their ECHL goals, while also furthering their academic aspirations as well."

"Working with the ECHL is powerful. The individual aspirations of these players and sports professionals are being met on the ice and in the classroom," said Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins. "We look forward to this ECHL class joining our diverse community of learners and earning their graduate degrees."

