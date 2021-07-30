TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 30 at Lansing

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Friday, July 30

- Right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza traded to the Chicago Cubs

Fort Wayne TinCaps (35-40) at Lansing Lugnuts (35-40)

Friday, July 30 (7:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Mich. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 35 of 60 | Game 76 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (6.45 ERA - Low-A) vs. RHP Reid Birlingmair (4.08 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Jack McMullen & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Lansing Lugnuts, 6-3. Despite 5.0 IP and just 1 ER from TinCaps starter Moises Lugo and a 3-hit night from 2B Ethan Skender, Fort Wayne had a two-game win streak to open the series snapped.

TRANSACTION SZN: Last night's proposed blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals has a Fort Wayne connection. 2014 TinCap Trea Turner, along with teammate and 3-time Cy Young Award Winner Max Scherzer, are headed to LA. Turner appeared in 46 games for the TinCaps in '14 after being selected 13th overall by the Padres that year out of NC State, and hit .369 (.976 OPS) with 4 HR, 22 RBI, and 14 SB over that span.

MORE, MORE, MORE!: The Padres also made a deal with Washington last night, acquiring right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson. In return, San Diego sent back RHP Mason Thompson (4.88 ERA across 120.0 IP with the TinCaps in both 2017 and 2018) and current Lake Elsinore INF Jordy Barley. Hudson, much like TinCaps RHP Anderson Espinoza, tore his UCL twice; once while rehabbing from his previous tear. Hudson's story was profiled in The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports by current ESPN Insider Jeff Passan.

SPEAKING OF ESPINOZA: The Padres No. 10 prospect, per MLB.com, was traded to the Chicago Cubs right at the 4:00 p.m. EST deadline this afternoon. In return, San Diego acquired OF Jake Marisnick. Espinoza, across 12 starts with the TinCaps this year, struck out 37 hitters in 28.2 IP, earning a 5.02 ERA.

CD LANKY: Tonight, RHP Connor Lehmann makes his Fort Wayne debut. The 6'7" pitcher was the Padres' 7th Round Selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, and was transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore after the Padres' trade for INF Adam Frazier sent then-TinCaps reliever Michell Miliano as part of the package to PIT.

PULL UP A (COMFY) CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game at Parkview Field this year has been about 3 hours, 17 minutes. That's the longest in High-A Central. Lansing's home games are next on the list at roughly 3 hours, 15 minutes. Last night's loss lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes after Wednesday's win was 3 hours, 31 minutes long.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging more than 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.2%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 149 after collecting a season-high 7 doubles as a team on Wednesday night. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles with 24. Ornelas is also top 10 in contact rate, making contact on about 92% of the pitches he swings at.

CATCHING ON: Jonny Homza leads qualifying HAC catchers in Plate Appearances (265), H (57), 2B (16), OPS (.797), BABIP (.370), and wRC+ (122).

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (25). He's also 9th in walk rate (13.9%) and 10th in walks drawn (38).

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in RBIs (48) and 6th in home runs (13).

AERIAL ATTACK: Two of Fort Wayne's best hitters, Agustin Ruiz and Justin Lopez, are top-10 in the league in Fly Ball Rate. Ruiz's 50.9% Fly Ball % is 6th, while Lopez's 48.0% is 10th.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 6-7 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings. 4 of the 'Caps last 6 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, is representing Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA... 2 Northeast Indiana natives are also in the Olympics: Rachel Dincoff (discus; USA) and Andrea Filler (softball; Italy).

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

