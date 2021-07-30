Lugnuts to Honor Michigan Teacher of the Year Leah Porter on Sunday

Lugnuts to honor Michigan Teacher of the Year Leah Porter on Sunday LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts will honor the 2021-2022 Michigan Teacher of the Year, Leah Porter, before Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Jackson® Field™.

Porter, a kindergarten teacher at Wilcox Elementary School, part of Holt Public Schools, was selected from a list of over 275 nominees. In April, she was named one of Michigan's ten Regional Teachers of the Year in April. In May, she was chosen from that group of ten as the Michigan Department of Education's 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year (MTOY).

Leah Porter will be honored with a ceremonial first pitch before the game, which she and family and friends will enjoy from the owner's suite.

Sunday will be a special Capital City Market Kids Day for the Greater Lansing community on multiple levels, with the Lugnuts playing as the Lansing Black Rhinos, celebrating 19-month-old Jaali at Potter Park Zoo. Gates open at 12 noon, with Kids Run the Bases after the game. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

