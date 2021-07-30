Roster Transaction: Trio of Lugnuts Traded to Washington

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Catcher Drew Millas and pitchers Richard Guasch and Seth Shuman traded to Washington

The trio of 23-year-olds were packaged to the Nationals in exchange for catcher Yan Gomes, who played for the Lugnuts in 2010, and infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison.

The Lugnuts (35-40) play the fourth game in a six-game series tonight against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A - San Diego; 35-40) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

