Snappers Rally Past Chiefs in Extra Innings

PEORIA, Ill. - It was a night of missed opportunities for the Chiefs as they lost to the Beloit Snappers 5-4 in 10 innings. It was the second night in a row that the West Division foes played into extra innings.

Aaron Antonini got the party started for Peoria in the bottom of the second inning. His RBI double scored Leandro Cedeno from second base to give Peoria an early 1-0 lead. Todd Lott was thrown out at home on the play but the Chiefs scored first for the third time in four nights.

For the Chiefs, Wilfredo Pereira was solid on the hill tonight, going six innings while giving up four hits and striking out seven batters. The lone run given up by the right-hander came on a solo home run from Dustin Skelton in the top of the fifth inning that tied the game at one-apiece.

Peoria answered by putting up three runs on the board in the bottom half of the fifth frame. Francisco Hernandez led things off with a single and stole second base in the ensuing at bat. Later in the inning, Tyler Reichenborn grounded a ball up the middle to score Hernandez, as Peoria jumped back out in front, 2-1. Two batters later, Chandler Redmond chipped in an RBI on a hard-hit single that stretched the lead to 3-1. The Chiefs then used their team speed to tack on the third and final tally of the inning. As Redmond attempted to steal second base on a Leandro Cedeno swing and miss, Jordan Walker dashed for home and crossed the plate to make it 4-1.

The Snappers scored the final four runs of the contest and used a three-run seventh to tie it. Skelton left the yard for the second time in the ballgame, which cut the deficit to 4-2. Four batters later, a seeing-eye single off the bat of Victor Victor Mesa brought home a pair of runners to tie the game, 4-4.

In the tenth, it was Skelton again who picked up his third hit and drove in his third run, which gave Beloit a 5-4 advantage, their only lead of the night. In the bottom of the frame, the Chiefs stranded the tying-run at third to end the contest.

The series continues tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. A postgame fireworks show will follow the contest.

