Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

July 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 30, 2021 l Game # 75

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (39-36) at Dayton Dragons (41-33)

RH Daniel Espino (0-2, 6.00) vs. LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1. 4.20)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Lake County 5, Dayton 4. Current Series: Dayton 2, Lake County 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 4, Lake County 1. JC Keys fired five scoreless innings as a fill-in starting pitcher after the trade of Noah Davis and James Free had two doubles for the second consecutive night. The Dragons scored in the second, third, and fourth innings to build an early 4-0 lead and limited Lake County to just five hits. The Captains only run came in the eighth. Ricky Karcher struck out the side in order in the ninth for the save.

Season Highs from Last Game: Most Doubles and Most Extra Base Hits, Game (Individual): Free, 2 (matched team season high in both categories).

Current Series: The Dragons are 2-1 in the current series with Lake County. Dayton is batting .297 in the series and averaging 4.3 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 3.67. The Dragons have committed five errors in the three games.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Cedar Rapids by one-half game in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez has an active 35-game on-base streak. Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .435 and batting average at .341. Urbaez is fifth in the league in OPS at .913. Urbaez is batting .364 over his last 48 games since May 29 to rank third in all of full-season Professional Baseball (150 teams; MLB and MiLB) over that time period.

Victor Ruiz is batting .313 with 11 doubles over his last 26 games to raise his average from .213 to .268.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .373 with 13 RBI over his last 16 games to raise his average from .241 to .275.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .350 over his last 13 games.

Alex McGarry is batting .321 over his last nine games.

Quin Cotton is batting .400 over his last six games.

Juan Martinez has a six-game hitting streak, batting .373 over the six games.

Ricky Karcher has earned a save in each of his last three appearances, working 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

July: The Dragons are batting .263 in the month of July to rank third in the league, but they rank 10th in runs per game at 4.20. They are tied for second in the league in runners left on base in July with 192. They have hit only seven home runs in July to rank 12th in the league (the #11 team has 17). Francisco Urbaez leads the team in batting in July at .378 with a 1.021 OPS...Miguel Hernandez is hitting .293 in July...Quin Cotton is hitting .291...Victor Ruiz is hitting .290...The team batting average over the last seven days is .276, which ranks third in the league.

The team ERA in July is 5.16, 12th (last) in the league...The team ERA over the last seven days is 3.91, which ranks sixth in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., July 31 (7:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (2-6, 5.26) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-1, 3.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 1 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.27) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.