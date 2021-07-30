South Bend Falls to Quad Cities, 11-3

Tonight's game got out of reach early.

The South Bend Cubs (33-41) gave up eight runs in the first three innings and dropped game three of their series vs the Quad Cities River Bandits (48-25), 11-3.

The first two batters reached base in the first inning off of Cubs starter Blake Whitney. The next two batters were retired though and Whitney was close to getting out of the inning without allowing any damage. Seuly Matias then stepped up and launched a three-run homer, his fifth of the year with the River Bandits.

The next inning Quad Cities once again scored three runs on one swing of the bat with two outs; this time it was a bases-clearing double off the bat of Nathan Eaton.

The home team added two more runs the next inning, including one on another homer from Matias. That made it 8-0, but South Bend would get some momentum back with a three-run fourth inning, though it wouldn't be nearly enough.

However, there were many notables in the box score for the Cubs offense. DJ Artis (2-4, BB) continued his great July, Bryce Ball (2-4, 2B, R) had his first multi-hit game with South Bend, Jake Slaughter (2-4) had a couple hits, and Yonathan Perlaza (1-5, 2B, R) extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Thursday night's game also had a 1:04 delay with Modern Woodmen Park being evacuated after the fire alarm went off.

Next up: Joe Nahas (1-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Anthony Veneziano (2-3, 4.66 ERA). First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

